SC seeks Centre's reply on reported deaths of tigers

Supreme Court seeks Centre's reply on reported deaths of tigers

The SC sought the Centre's response after taking note of newspaper reports about tiger deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 04 2023, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 17:40 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to inform it about reported deaths of tigers in the country.

A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna sought the information after taking note of newspaper reports about tiger deaths.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Anupam Tripathi in 2017 seeking to save endangered tigers whose numbers are dwindling across the country.

"Though the petitioner is not present, respondents will ascertain about reported deaths of the tigers in India. List the matter after three weeks," the bench said.

Also Read | Tiger population in Karnataka up by 30%: Survey

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), India lost 1,059 tigers since 2012 with Madhya Pradesh, which is known as the 'tiger state' of the country, recording the highest number of deaths (270).

On January 27, the Centre had told the top court that there are 2,967 tigers in the country spread across 53 tiger reserves, according to a 2018 report.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati had told the bench that lot of work has been done for the conservation of tigers and increasing their population.

The top court in 2017 had issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, the National Board for Wildlife and the National Tiger Conservation Authority on the plea which had also sought relocation of people living near tiger reserves.

The petition had said tigers were being killed either by poisoning by locals or the authorities, shooting by forest guards or by poaching.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India
Tigers
wildlife
India News

What's Brewing

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

 