Supreme Court to hear K Kavitha's plea in Delhi excise case after 3 weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday tagged BRS MLC K Kavitha's plea against issuance of summons in a money laundering case arising out of the Delhi excise policy scam.

The apex court said that norms dictate that a woman can't be summoned for questioning before ED in office, adding that her questioning should take place at her residence, with other similar petitions.

The court has listed the matter for hearing after three weeks.

More to follow...