Ram Sethu a national monument? SC hearing on July 26

Supreme Court to hear plea seeking to declare Ram Sethu a national heritage monument on July 26

Ram Sethu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the coast of Tamil Nadu, and Sri Lanka's Mannar Island

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 14:49 ist
The Supreme Court will hear a plea to declare Ram Sethu as a national heritage monument on July 26, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on July 26 the plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to the Centre to declare the 'Ram Sethu' as a national heritage monument.

Ram Sethu, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

Also read | Drilling for research at Ram Setu can start any time: NIO scientist

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of Swamy that it was an urgent and “small matter” needed to be listed for hearing.

On a lighter note, the CJI told Swamy that let it be listed “after my retirement”.

The CJI then listed it for July 26.

The BJP leader had submitted that he had already won the first round of the litigation in which the Centre accepted the existence of Ram Sethu.

Also read | SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC order on hijab ban next week

He further said the Union minister concerned had called a meeting in 2017 to consider his demand but nothing happened subsequently.

The BJP leader had raised the issue of declaring the Ram Sethu a national monument in his PIL against the controversial Sethusamudram Ship Channel project, initiated by the UPA-I government.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ram Sethu
Supreme Court
Subramanian Swamy
BJP
India News

What's Brewing

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

90 leopard cubs reunited with mother in Maharashtra

90 leopard cubs reunited with mother in Maharashtra

How firms build support systems for employees

How firms build support systems for employees

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

 