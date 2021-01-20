Supreme Court to hear pleas on farm laws on January 20

The Supreme Court will hear pleas related to farm laws on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had the Centre that the proposed tractor rally on the Republic Day by farmers protesting against the new farm laws is a “law and order” matter and Delhi Police is the first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, while hearing the Centre’s application seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor or trolley march or any other kind of protest which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations on January 26, said that police has all the authority to deal with the matter.

“Does the Supreme Court say as to what are the powers of police and how they will exercise them? We are not going to tell you what to do,” the bench had said, also comprising Justices L N Rao and Vineet Saran.