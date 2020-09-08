SSR death case: Rhea sent to 14-day judicial custody

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial custody

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 08 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 23:14 ist

A court on Tuesday remanded Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, in judicial custody till September 22 while rejecting her bail plea.

She was produced by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before an additional chief judicial magistrate through video- conference after her arrest.

Also read: Congress accuses BJP of politicising Sushant Singh Rajput's death ahead of Bihar polls

The NCB claimed that she was "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend.

The court rejected her bail plea and sent her in judicial custody till September 22 after the NCB said it did not want her custody as it has already questioned her for three days.

Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said they will approach sessions court for bail.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rhea Chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput
bollywood
Suicide
Narcotics Control Bureau

What's Brewing

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

 