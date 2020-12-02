SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother granted bail

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: Rhea Chakraborty's brother granted bail

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 02 2020, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 15:01 ist
Showik Chakraborty. Credit: PTI

A special NDPS Court on Wednesday granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Showik Chakraborty, in a drug case registered by Narcotics Control Bureau, news agency ANI reported.

 

The NCB was probing the drug angle in Bollywood after the suicide of actor and Rhea Chakraborty's partner, Sushant Singh Rajput.

More to follow...

