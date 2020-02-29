Swine flu kills 10 in Uttar Pradesh; at least 71 tested positive

Ten persons have died from swine flu in the past two days in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut town.

According to the sources, at least 71 people have so far tested positive for swine flu in Meerut alone. Of them, 17 are jawans of the PAC.

Incidentally, according to the official sources, the total number of cases of swine flu reported from across the state barring Meerut was only 25.

The officials, however, confirmed eight deaths. Sources said that these deaths had taken place at different private hospitals in the town.

Apparently alarmed at the rising number of swine flu cases, the state government has rushed a three-member team of experts to the town to take stock of the situation.

Sources said that swine flu patients from different parts of western UP have been flocking the hospitals in Meerut for treatment. ''We have increased the number of beds exclusively for such patients. They are being kept at isolation wards,'' said a senior health official in Meerut on Saturday.

Sources said that 17 jawans from a single battalion of the PAC had tested positive for swine flu and are being treated at Meerut Medical College hospital.

Meanwhile, in a bid to allay fears that the Coronavirus spreads from chicken, the Poultry Farms Association members in Gorakhpur offered cooked chicken with rice to the people at heavily discounted price. The Association has put up its stall in front of the Gorakhpur railway station.