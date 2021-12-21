Take steps to release fishermen from Sri Lankan custody: Stalin to EAM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his intervention in ensuring the release of 68 Indian fishermen who have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy along with their boats in the past couple of days.

In the letter, Stalin asked the Indian Government to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government through diplomatic channels to “put an end to the intimidatory tactics of the Sri Lankan Navy.”

Noting that another incident of apprehension of fishermen who set sail from Pudukkottai district by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard, Stalin said 13 fishermen who were on board the boats have been taken to the Mayilatti fishing harbour.

“The alarming frequency at which these incidents of apprehension and attacks are happening warrants urgent attention. The lives and livelihoods of our fishermen must be protected when they fish in the traditional waters of Palk Bay,” Stalin said.

“I request your urgent intervention in this matter to secure the immediate release of 68 fishermen and 75 fishing boats that are in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard,” the Chief Minister added.

