Take steps to secure future of students evacuated from Ukraine: RS members to govt

Several Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday raised issues related to Indian students evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, and asked the government to take steps to help them complete their studies.

On the first day of the second part of Budget Session, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said a large number of Indian students in Ukraine needed to be evacuated in the context of the situation there.

"This was a very challenging task. The Government of India rose to the occasion by evacuating Indian students as well as some students of other nationalities. These efforts are praiseworthy," he said.

Naidu also informed members that the minister concerned will make a statement on the issue, and members can seek clarification.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (TDP) noted that many students from India had gone for medical education in Ukraine.

He said though safety and security of the students have been ensured, their future is at stake and urged the government to take necessary steps to safeguard their future.

K C Venugopal (Cong) said students who have returned from Ukraine are in a very difficult situation and their families are also concerned about their future.

Noting that the education of these students has come to the standstill, he said the government needs to clarify what steps it will take.

Amar Patnaik (BJD) suggested that seats in private and government medical colleges should be increased by two to five per cent so that education of the students who returned from Ukraine is not affected.

Santanu Sen (TMC) said while the government has taken the responsibility to complete the internship of the students after they pass the eligibilty test, some special steps are required to accommodate students who were in the first, second and third years of their studies, in India.

