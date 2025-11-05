Menu
india west bengal

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee personally receives enumeration form amidst SIR row in state

A BLO refused to hand over the forms and cited EC rules stipulating that the papers can only be handed directly to the voter listed in the rolls.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 16:47 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 16:47 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata Banerjeespecial intensive revision

