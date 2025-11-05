<p>Berlin: A palliative nurse was convicted on Wednesday of the murder of 10 patients with lethal injections and the attempted murder of 27 others and was handed a life sentence by a German court.</p><p>Prosecutors had argued that the nurse injected his mostly elderly patients with painkillers or sedatives to ease his workload at night.</p><p>The crime was found to be particularly severe, said a spokesperson for the court in Aachen, meaning the nurse has little chance of being released after 15 years, the minimum time that can be served for a life sentence in Germany.</p>.J&K: Father sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor daughter.<p>The nurse committed the crimes between December 2023 and May 2024 in a clinic near Aachen in western <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/germany">Germany</a>.</p><p>The verdict can be appealed.</p><p>Investigators are looking at several other suspicious incidents during the nurse's career, German media reported.</p><p>In the worst killing spree in Germany's post-war history, a former nurse was jailed in 2019 for life for murdering 85 of his patients.</p>