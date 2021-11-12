Tamil Nadu Rains Live: Depression over north coastal region weakens

Intense showers battered Chennai and other northern regions of Tamil Nadu on Thursday while the depression over Bay of Bengal crossed coast by evening near here. As many as 14 people were killed in rain related incidents in the state, standing crops were submerged, trees uprooted and over a 1,000 tenements, mostly huts suffered damage across Tamil Nadu. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
Depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu has weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area: India Meteorological Department (IMD)
13 flights diverted from Chennai due to rain land at KIA
The closure of the flooded Chennai airport forced the diversion of 13 flights to the Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday. While six of the flights were operated by IndiGo, one was an international FlyDubai flight.
Showers, flooding toss Chennai; 14 killed in rain- battered Tamil Nadu
Intense showers battered Chennai and other northern regions of Tamil Nadu on Thursday while the depression over Bay of Bengal crossed coast by evening near here. As many as 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state, standing crops were submerged, trees uprooted and over a 1,000 tenements, mostly huts suffered damage across Tamil Nadu.
The heavy rains and release of surplus from dams, a total of about 13,000 cusecs of water here, transformed several areas in the metropolis and other northern regions of Tamil Nadu into a virtual, large water body as streets swirled with deluge and trash.
Stalin sets up team of ministers to assess crop loss in TN
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday constituted a team of ministers to take stock of the crop loss due to heavy rains in several parts of the state.
There are reports that 1.5 lakh acres of standing crops in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu have been inundated.
The team of ministers comprising of I. Periyasamy, Thangam Thennarasu, K.R. Periyakaruppan, S. Reghupathy, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and Siva V. Meyyanathan will take a detailed study into the loss of crops following heavy rains in the delta districts. (PTI)