Telangana “Chinnamma” Sushma fondly remembered

She called herself as ‘Chinnamma” (younger maternal aunt) of the people of Telangana while UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was considered as Peddamma (elder maternal aunt). Sushma who has played an active role in securing statehood to the state of Telangana, wanted its people to remember her as their own. Sushma who was the leader of opposition in 2014 was vociferous about the passing of the Bifurcation Bill.

RIP Sushma Swaraj | Her mortal remains at the BJP HQ

Sushma Swaraj stood behind the people of the state during the thick of Telangana agitation and time and again gave direction to the youth not to resort to suicides as she predicted a bright future for them in the state of Telangana that is on the anvil. Her relation with Telangana continued even after she becomes an external affairs minister. Sharing dais with Ivanka Trump at the Global Economic Summit she once recalled the affection she had towards Telangana as its Chinnamma.

Telangana with its huge expatriate population, had a motherly touch from her as she helped many stranded NRIs and poor labour in different parts of the world especially Gulf. The political parties in the old city area here remember her timely help in bringing back Telugu people languishing in the hands of traffickers.

“She is not Chinnamma only for me, but for the entire Telangana state,” union minister for state G Kishan Reddy said remembering her staunch support to the cause of Telangana. “One WhatsApp message or tweet with a hashtag, she used to respond,” Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay said. He added that the real tribute to her will be to follow her footsteps.

Meanwhile, in a condolence message, Telangana Chief Minister praised the services she rendered for the nation in different capacities.