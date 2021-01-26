Telecom, internet services suspended in some parts of Delhi as clashes erupt amid tractor rally

Mobile internet services in parts of the national capital were shut down on Tuesday as farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day took a violent turn.

The Home Ministry issued orders for temporary suspension of internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 12.00 hours to 23.59 hours on January 26, 2021.

Internet service went on a blink at around 4:00 pm in Delhi's border areas.

The MHA invoked Temporary Suspension of Telecom Sevices (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency to suspend internet services in areas closer to farmers protest sites.

According to a Department of Telecom spokesperson, internet shutdown order has been invoked by the local law and order administration and not by the department.

People residing close to farmers protest sites said that they are getting SMSes for suspension of internet service in their area.

"As per the government instructions, the Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area because of which you are not able to use these services. You will be able to use the Internet services once we get directions from the government," an SMS sent by a telecom operator read.

Following violence in several areas, metro stations were shut down as protesting farmers and Delhi police clashed after farmers changed the routes for the tractor rally. One farmer died in the violence that ensued in the ITO area.



(With PTI inputs)