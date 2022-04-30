Telugu states spar after KTR dig at Andhra's infra woes

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments were involved in a spat on Friday after the former's IT minister KT Rama Rao said that people in the neighbouring Telugu state were reeling under power cuts, insufficient water supply and bad roads.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra reacted sharply to the remarks, with YSRCP ministers asking KTR to worry about his own state.

KTR, as he known popularly, was involved in a similar row with the Karnataka government recently, after he invited entrepreneurs who were complaining about infrastructure woes in Bengaluru to move to Hyderabad.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Karnataka's IT/BT minister Ashwath Narayan had joined the Bengaluru vs Hyderabad debate on Twitter.

On Friday, KTR rubbed the AP government the wrong way while speaking at the inaugural of a property show in Hyderabad on Friday.

“Ours is the only state that is providing 24-hour uninterrupted power for domestic, industrial and agriculture sectors,” KTR claimed.

He went on to comment on the situation in neighbouring AP, saying that one of his friends in Hyderabad had recently visited his native place and came back frustrated with the situation in the state.

“After Sankranti, he returned to Hyderabad and called me," KTR said. "He asked me to arrange four buses from each Telangana village to send people to see for themselves the horrible situation in AP and realise what the government is doing here. There was no power, no water, and roads were in the worst shape. I could breathe easy again only after coming back to Hyderabad, he told me."

KTR's comments gave ammunition to the opposition TDP, which has been accusing the Jagan government of failing to provide basic infrastructure like electricity, roads.

But YSRCP ministers rose to defend their CM. Botcha Satyanarayana, AP education minister, demanded KTR withdraw his comments.

“KTR's feedback is from someone. My firsthand experience visiting Hyderabad frequently is that the city has power cuts. They are depending on generators,” Botcha said, advising KTR not to talk irresponsibly.

RK Roja, the newly inducted minister for youth and tourism in AP, asked KTR “not to hurt Andhra people sentiments without knowing the actualities”.

“As AP's tourism minister, I cordially invite KTR and his misguided friend to come witness our welfare-oriented governance under Jaganmohan Reddy becoming a role model for others. The power cuts mentioned are in 16 states in this season including Telangana. And we are continuously improving the roads destroyed by floods, rains,” Roja said.

