'Terrific': PM Modi on response to Vande Bharat at Thrissur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appreciated the grand welcome accorded to the Vande Bharat Express at Thrissur railway station during its inaugural run the previous day by terming it as "terrific" and 'gambheera' in Malayalam.

PM Modi had on Tuesday flagged off the train connecting the state capital with the northernmost Kerala district of Kasaragod.

At Thrissur railway station, the train was accorded a grand reception with traditional folk music, drum beats and people thronging the platform to take its photographs and selfies with it.

The Railway Ministry tweeted a video of the euphoric reception given to the train and in response to the same, Modi tweeted, "Terrific Thrissur".

The PM also tweeted in Malayalam, "Gambheera Thrissur", which too means 'terrific' Thrissur.

Meanwhile, there were some reports of water leakage in the Vande Bharat Express when it rained at Kannur as the train reached there on Tuesday.

The allegation was refuted by the Railways which said the news reports were false.

A Railway official told PTI that a few droplets of water had formed along the air conditioner ducts during the train's inaugural run.

He said it was a normal occurrence, especially when the AC unit is new, and though it was noticed during the journey, a decision was taken to address the issue on reaching Kannur instead of stopping the train mid-way.

The official also said maintenance and repair staff were travelling on the train to address this and other issues that may come up during operations.