Terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir; five Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists arrested, explosive material recovered

Ahead of Republic Day, Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday busted a module of Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit arresting five of its members, who were allegedly involved in a grenade and other attacks in Srinagar city.

The police said that a huge batch of explosive material had been recovered from the arrested militants.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Central Kashmir range, Vidhi Kumar Birdhi identified the arrested militants as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Umar Hameed Sheikh, Imtiyaz Ahmed Chikla, Sahil Farooq Gojri and Naseer Ahmed Mir.

"All of them are residents of Hazratbal area of Srinagar. Two grenade blasts in the Hazratbal area were carried out by these militants," he said.

Flanked by SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal, the DIG said, “On the basis of information provided by them, the explosive substance was recovered that include gelatin sticks, detonators, body vest, shrapnel’s, ball bearing with explosives, nitric acid and tape rolls and coils."

Initial probe revealed that they had lobbed the grenades to markets that were remaining open and carrying out normal business activities.

The DIG said that all the five persons were active cadre of Jaish outfit. “Investigations reveal that their motives to enforce shutdown and paralyses normal life in Srinagar and further plans to execute sensational incidents like militants attack and IED explosions,” Virdhi added.

Officials said they were also investigating the complicity of the arrested in other militancy related incidents.