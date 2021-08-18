Tharoor's 'Malayali Taliban' tweet stirs row on Twitter

With a video posted by the Congress MP on Twitter, he wrote that at least two Malayali Taliban members could be heard

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2021, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 14:12 ist
Scores of netizens lashed out against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor when he shared a video on Tuesday of a group of Taliban celebrating its victory in Afghanistan in which gun wielding men are heard speaking in Malayalam.

The video showed the Taliban member weeping in joy as they reached outside Kabul, hours ahead of falling of the Afghanistan capital in their hands. 

While some accused Tharoor of partaking in fueling anti-Kerala and anti-Muslim sentiment on the social media website, others questioned the facts in his statement.

The person who posted the original video, identified as Ramiz, countered Tharoor's doubts.

Tharoor reacted that the matter shall be left to the linguists to figure it out. But there have indeed been misguided Malayalis who joined the Taliban, so that possibility cannot be ruled out entirely, he said. Tharoor even replied to one tweet calling his post "problematic", saying that he was aware of such problems as an MP in the region.

