The Lead: India-China border row amid Ladakh tensions

The Lead: India-China boundary dispute in backdrop of tension in eastern Ladakh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 10 2020, 07:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 07:44 ist
Representative image.

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In this episode, DH's external affairs correspondent Anirban Bhaumik talks about the India-China boundary dispute, in the backdrop of the tension in eastern Ladakh.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DH Podcast
India
China
Xi Jinping
Donald Trump
India-China relations
Sino-Indian ties

What's Brewing

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 