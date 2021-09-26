The 'Peda' project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

After Mathura, Jharkhand's Deoghar is eyeiing a GI or Geographical indication tag for its pedas, a sweet offered to Gods and loved by many.

Deoghar, which is home to the Baba Baidyanath Dham, hopes to garner global recognition and a sales boom with a GI tag on its pedas, according to The Telegraph.

What is a GI tag anyway?

GI tags have become the centre of many feuds, ranging from the 'true place of origin of the basmati rice' to kolhapuri chappals. These tags are like badges of recognition bestowed upon original indegenous products to avoid duplication. It is a patent of sorts that also seeks to give recognition and boost earnings of the unique product's makers.

GI tags can be traced back to the early 2000s in India when Darjeeling tea was among products gifted the tag.

How does it work?

A body or manufacturer can apply for the coveted tag to bring attention to a unique product endemic to a geographical area. The requirements include the product having geographical value and unique origins/process of manufacturing.

Upon issuance of the tag by the Registrar of GIs, the manufactures can use it on their products. However, the tag is not reserved for just the applicants as others can also use the tag on products once they obtain a permit to do so from the Controller of Patents.

Deoghar's peda project

Deoghar deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri on Friday asked makers of the sweet in the district to get themelves registered with the industries department by September-end, according to The Telegraph. Once that is complete, Bhajantri will be able to submit an apllication for a GI tag to concerned authorities.

Falling under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, the GI tag is given by the Geographical Indications Registry that is headquartered in Chennai.

“Deoghar and Ghumara in Deoghar district are the two places that are considered as the hub of peda makers. There are about 200 traders who have been in the business for generations. We are trying to motivate maximum traders before moving a formal application to the GI certification agency,” district coordinator Niraj Kumar told The Telegraph.

After the registration process is completed, a local body would be formed, and only memebers of that body will be able to use the tag once it gets approval, Kumar said.

The whole procedure takes beteen 2 to 3 months after the apllication is submitted.

