<p>Bengaluru: Responding to complaints from passengers, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday visited the Kempegowda Bus Station at Majestic and directed officials to immediately fix the uneven parking area that causes waterlogging during rains and disrupts the smooth movement of vehicles. </p>.<p>Passengers had earlier brought to his attention that stagnant rainwater was creating difficulties for buses entering and exiting the city's busiest bus station. Taking note of this, Reddy instructed that the work be taken up on priority and later visited the site to personally assess the progress. </p>.<p>During the inspection, Reddy asked officials to complete the repair in the first phase and take up similar measures at two other rain-prone areas in subsequent phases. He also reviewed the condition of all terminals at the bus station and instructed authorities to ensure adequate bus services for passengers and prevent commercial spaces from remaining vacant. </p>.<p>The minister directed that basic amenities such as drinking water, lighting and clean toilets be properly maintained for both passengers and bus crew. </p><p>He also visited the BMTC bus depot and instructed officials to remove vegetation growing on the building and undertake cleaning work. </p>.<p>Senior officials, including the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's directors (Personnel and Awareness) and (Information Technology), inspected the drivers' rest area and other facilities.</p>.<p>Department heads from the central office, along with officers and staff of the Kempegowda Bus Station division, were present during the minister's visit. </p>