<p>Bengaluru: The Kannada Prasaara Parishat has started online spoken Kannada classes in two batches. </p>.<p>The Basic Spoken Kannada Class Batch-1, which began on November 2, will conclude in the second week of January. The classes are held on Fridays (7.30 pm to 9 pm) and Sundays (10.30 am to noon). </p>.<p>Batch-2, which began on November 4, will end in the second week of January. The classes are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays (7.30 pm to 9 pm). </p>.<p>Each batch will have 30 hours of classes spread over 20 sessions. Both batches will continue only if at least 20 participants register. If enough participants register, level-2 classes will be launched. </p>.<p>For details, contact BV Raghavan at 9448878569, according to a news release. </p>