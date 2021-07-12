Third Covid wave imminent: IMA says travel can wait

Third Covid wave imminent: IMA says pilgrimage, tourist travel can wait

The statement by the doctors' comes on a day when the annual Rath Yatra began in Puri and amid talks of allowing the 'Kanwar Yatra' in UP

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2021, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 18:19 ist
Devotees pull a chariot carrying the idol of Lord Jagannath during the 'Rath Yatra' festival in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI File Photo

The IMA expressed concern on Monday over governments and people being complacent and engaging in mass gatherings without following Covid-19 protocols, saying these events are potential super spreaders for a third wave of the pandemic.

Stressing that tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour are needed, but can wait for a few more months, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), in a statement, said global evidence and the history of any pandemic suggest that "the third wave is inevitable and imminent".

"However, it is painful to note that in this crucial time, when everyone needs to work for the mitigation of the third wave, in many parts of the country, both governments and the public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols. Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour, all are needed, but can wait for a few more months.

Also Read | Ratha Yatra begins in curfew-clamped Puri sans devotees

"Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave," the IMA said.

The statement by the doctors' comes on a day when the annual Rath Yatra began in Puri and amid talks of allowing the "Kanwar Yatra" in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The IMA appealed to all the states to control mass gatherings.

Based on the experience of the last one-and-a-half years of the war with the virus and the emerging evidence, it is obvious that by making the universal vaccination drive reach the maximum number of people and strictly following Covid-appropriate behaviour, people can face the third wave with confidence and mitigate its impact, the doctors' body said.

"The consequences of treating a patient with Covid in a hospital and its impacts on the economy will be much better than the economic loss we suffer by avoiding such mass gatherings. It is the duty and responsibility of everyone at this moment to strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour for minimum three more months and ensure that everyone near our houses is getting vaccinated," the statement said.

