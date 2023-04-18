Third G20 Education Working Group meet in Odisha on April 27-29

The ministry of education on Monday said that over 75 startups were adopted by the G20 working group on education in its last meeting in Amritsar. The next two meetings — to be held in Bhubaneswar and Pune — will focus on deliberations on how to change the present curriculum for future students and on foundational literacy, respectively.

Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy and Skill Education Secretary Atul Kumar said in a briefing that Foundation literacy and numeracy, tech-enabled learning, future of work and research collaboration are among the priority areas for deliberations during the third G20 Education Working Group meeting in Bhubaneswar which will be held from April 27 to 29.

“Deliberations will be held on four priority areas – foundational literacy and numeracy, tech-enabled learning, future of work and research collaboration. The delegates will also visit the Konark Temple on April 28,” Murthy said

He added that a conference on deep tech and another on “transforming logistics for coastal economies”, a workshop on the future of work and skill architecture, a seminar on building capacities for lifelong learning, and, an exhibition on the “future of work” will be held in the run up to the meet.

“A 34,000-square-foot exhibition area with over 100 stalls has been set up to provide a glimpse into the future of work. The exhibition will have representation from industry, academia, civil society and government focusing on different aspects of ‘future of work’ converging into a central idea of how we perceive work, wonder and workforce from the prism of emerging technology with unprecedented and accelerated pace,” Murthy said.

The first meeting of the G20 Education Working Group was held in Chennai earlier this year, followed by a second meet in Amritsar in March, where the startups were feted. Three more supplementary meetings of the education group will be held before a final meeting in June this year.

(with PTI inputs)