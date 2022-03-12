Those who returned from Ukraine saw 'aan baan shaan' of tricolour, say PM Modi

Inaugurating the state-sponsored sports extravaganza "Khel Mahakumbh" in a packed stadium in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday "advised" the youths especially the sportspersons against taking shortcuts for success as they are "momentary." He said that to succeed, "long term planning and continuous commitment are required."

Invoking patriotism in his speech and stating that India's prestige in the world has increased, Modi said, "Friends, youths have come back from Ukraine, from the battlefield, from the midst of bombs. They are saying that they have experienced the 'Aan Baan Shaan' (pride) of the tricolour." Recently, the Union government brought thousands of Indian citizens, mostly students, stuck in Ukraine following the Russian invasion in an operation named "Operation Ganga".

Opening the 11th edition of "Khel Mahakumbh'', Modi said that patriotism is when "the winning player comes up in tricolour at the podium and have tears of joy and pride." He said that the country is "dominating" the world in various sectors from "software to space power" and from "defence to artificial intelligence."

"World is looking at India as a big power and this power of the country can be increased with khel dili. Jo khele, wo khile (those who play, will bloom)," he added

"I want to advise you all not to look for shortcuts for success as you must have seen at the railway platforms where some people instead of taking the bridge would cross through the railway tracks. And, there will be a warning sign saying shortcut will cut you short. There is only one mantra to success--long term planning and continuous efforts," Modi said while reminding the audience how he had seeded the idea of this sports extravaganza back in 2010 as a chief minister, which has turned into a major event.

With three roadshows (two of them were decided spontaneously), addressing two major public gatherings including Khel Mahakumbh, presiding over a convocation as a chief guest and meeting party leaders in less than 36 hours during his Gujarat visit, Prime Minister seems to have sounded bugle for the state assembly polls which, as per the schedule, is expected to be held later this year. The pomp and show in Modi's events are said to have triggered speculation over early elections.

"There is no plan for an early election. But, of course, it was a huge mobilisation of supporters and party workers in the election year. But, as of today, there is no talk of early polls," said a BJP leader. In the last assembly polls in 2017, the BJP had barely managed to win with 99 seats in the house of 182. This was its worst tally since it came to power in 1995 for the first time.

