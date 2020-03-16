Three Nirbhaya convicts move International Court of Justice for stay on death sentence

Three Nirbhaya convicts move ICJ for relief

DH Web Desk
Three death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya case have moved the International Court of Justice seeking a stay on their death sentence.

 

 

The three convicts who approached the ICJ are Akshay, Pawan and Vinay.

More details awaited

