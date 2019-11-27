Tight security for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in as CM

Elaborate security arrangements are being made at and around
Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, will be sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state in a grand ceremony at the venue which hosts annual Dussehra rallies of his party.
Thursday's swearing-in ceremony will be different from the previous occasions in Maharashtra politics given that Uddhav is the first Thackeray from his clan who is taking
Additionally, he is also the leader of the MVA comprising leaders of the NCP and the Congress, the new allies of the Sena.
Bal Thackeray was cremated in a corner of the Shivaji Park, which
National leaders cutting across party lines are being invited for the oath-taking ceremony.
Senior police officers, including joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vinoy Choube, reviewed the security preparations at the venue on Wednesday, the official said.
"Police personnel will be deployed at the venue as thousands of people are expected to attend the event," a senior Shivaji Park police station officer said.
Police personnel in civil clothes will be deployed, he said, adding that
Officials also discussed issues such as vehicular parking for invitees and VIPs along with traffic management, he added.
In a related development, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday raised security concerns over the swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park and
The high court had in 2010 declared the area as a '