Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

PTI
PTI, Visakhapatnam,
  • Jun 24 2023, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 19:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A 22-year-old female tiger, Janaki, succumbed to old age at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (Vizag Zoo) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, said curator Nandani Salaria.

Salaria said that the big cat has exceeded the average longevity of tigers.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of tigress Janaki, a beloved member of our animal community. At the age of 22 years, Janaki had exceeded the average longevity for tigers, and unfortunately, her health had been deteriorating in recent months," said Salaria in a press note.

Incidentally, the tigress was not well for more than two weeks, despite the zoo's efforts to sustain it with treatment and supplements.

As the big cat has become senile, the curator observed that it was not consuming food well and died, even as the zoo tried its best to revive it.

Besides being under the constant care and supervision of the zoo's dedicated team of animal experts and veterinarians, Salaria said the feline received specialised attention for ensuring its comfort and well-being.

On Monday, the zoo's animal health committee reviewed Janaki's case and came to an understanding that the tigress has crossed the average longevity and that it was in its last days.

Serving as an ambassador for tiger species, Salaria said Janaki was used for educating and raising awareness about the importance of tiger conservation.

