Till July 24 this year, 3,300 crore digital payment transactions done: Centre

More than 8,840 crore digital payment transactions occurred in 2021-22, Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

The minister was talking about the successful model of Digital Payments and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), and announced that this fiscal year (2022-23), up till July 24, nearly 3,300 crore digital payment transactions had been done. On an average, 28.4 crore digital transactions are performed in a day, he said.

“More than Rs 24.8 lakh crore has been transferred through DBT mode since 2013, Rs 6.3 lakh crore in FY 2021-22 alone. Under the 11th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, around Rs 20,000 crore was transferred directly into bank accounts of more than 10 crore beneficiaries,” he said.

“India is today leading the world in digital payments…also becoming pre-eminent country in use of technology to improve citizens lives and Governance—The India stack and other various digital government solutions are now envy of the world’s nations—India Leads Digital and Digital Leads India thanks to PM Narendra Modiji’s vision,” Chandrasekhar said.

“The success story of India in creation of digital assets (DBT, JAM trinity, NPCI, etc) can be an example from which not only ‘developing’ but also ‘developed’ countries may learn,” he asserted.