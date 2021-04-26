Time for people to wear masks at home: Centre

A top government health expert on Monday advocated wearing masks even at home given the sharp surge in Covid-19 cases, particularly so when there is an infected person at home.

At the same time, government health experts also rushed to calm public nerves saying that 85 per cent Covid-19 patients can be treated at home and there was no need to flock hospitals or stock medicines such as Remdesivir as it was leading to shortages.

“If there is a Covid-19 positive case in the family, it is very important that the person wears a mask even indoors because the virus can spread to others at home. I would rather go on to say that the time has come that we start wearing masks at home even otherwise,” V K Paul, member (health), NITI Ayog, told reporters.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria advised against stocking of medicines and oxygen cylinders in anticipation of getting infected and cautioned against taking medicines prescribed for Covid-19 before onset of symptoms.

“This may cause more harm than good,” he told reporters.

Guleria said given the surge in Covid-19 cases, if a person tests negative in RT-PCR test in spite of showing symptoms, he or she should be considered positive and consult a doctor.

He also cautioned against misuse of oxygen at home as well as hospitals saying 94-95 levels of saturated oxygen levels were good enough and there was no need to use oxygen concentrators to raise it to 98-99.

“Before pandemic, we have managed patients with these machines at 88-90. If it is below 94, consult your doctor,” he said.

Guleria said the unnecessary panic was leading to hoarding of drugs and misuse of valuable medical resources.

On drugs required for treatment of Covid-19, Guleria pointed out that the clinical management plan recommended use of paracetamol, ivermectin, HCQS and budesonide inhalation if congestion and cough persist beyond five days.