Time to turn potential energy of youthful India into actionable reality: Sadhguru

Turn potential energy of youth into actions: Sadhguru

Sadhguru called upon the youth and every citizen of the nation to take the lead in the global movement to Save Soil

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Jan 26 2022, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 19:00 ist
Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Credit: DH File Photo

It is time that potential energy of youthful India is transformed into an actionable reality, said Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at the 112-foot Adiyogi statue after unfurling the tricolour to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at Isha Yoga Centre, he called upon the youth and every citizen of the nation to take the lead in the global movement to Save Soil he would unveil in March this year.

"This Republic Day is a special one as it comes to us in the year when we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence," he said and spoke about the unique strength of the country is its youthfulness as a democracy and its antiquity as a civilisation.

India News
Isha Foundation
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

