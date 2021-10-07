Tirumala brahmotsavams begin; Kannada channel to be launched on October 12

The Dwajarohanam ceremony held in Meena-lagnam on Thursday evening marked the beginning of the nine-day Lord Venkateshwara Swamy's brahmotsavams in Tirumala.

The Garuda Dhwajapatham was hoisted later on the Dwajasthambham, the temple pillar, amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns.

The most awaited celestial event is being held in ekantham (solitude) this year too because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the place of Swarna Ratham on October 12 and wooden chariot on October 14, temple officials said that Sarvabhoopala Vahana seva would be held.

As per the suggestion of agama-sastra pundits, Chakrasnanam on the last day of brahmotsavam i.e., October 15 will be held at the Aina-mahal.

Officials said that either a two-dose vaccination report or a Covid-19 test negative report is a must for the devotees, along with their darshan tickets, for entering Tirumala.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy would offer silk vastrams (robes) to the lord, on behalf of the state government, on the most significant Garuda Seva day falling on October 11.

On October 12, Reddy along with his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai would launch Sri Venkateshwara Bhakti Channel in Kannada.

Hindi SVBC would also be initiated at the same time.

A new Boondi complex constructed with a Rs 12 crore donation from India Cements; Saptha Go Pradakshina Mandiram built with Rs 15 crore donation from a Chennai based devotee and the Alipiri footpath renovated with Rs 25 crore donation from the Reliance Industries are some of the other projects to be inaugurated by the CM.

A pediatric cardiac care hospital set up at BIRRD exclusively for children with heart ailments would also be opened during the CM's visit.

Meanwhile, the newly reconstituted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams board met on Thursday at the Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala and has sanctioned tenders for Rs 17.40 crore towards the construction of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Jammu.

Tenders were approved for the beautification of the Alipiri footpath at Rs 7.50 crore.

The board has authorised a plan to establish a TTD corporation to offer job security to contract, outsourcing employees.

The board also gave its nod to a health fund for the TTD employees.

