Told not to talk about meet with Amit Shah: Bajrang Punia

As the wrestlers continue their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Olympic wrestler Bajrang Punia told NDTV that the government had asked them to stay mum on their late-night meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

While Punia denied claims of "settings" with Shah, he added that their protest hasn't died down and they have been assured by the Home Minister that an investigation into the matter was under way.

"The protest movement hasn't died down, it will continue. We have been strategising on how to take it forward," he told the publication.

He also added that the wrestlers are "not satisfied" with the government's response and the government was not agreeing to their demands.

As the wrestlers accuse Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment, they had demanded for an impartial probe into the matter. "Let the law take its own course," Amit Shah reportedly told the wrestlers.

"He (Amit Shah) assured us that they were discussing it and will definitely take action," Punia told NDTV adding that in the late night meeting they also asked Shah why has there been no action against Brij Bhushan yet and if he was "being shielded."

"We had gone back in January based on the government's assurances, but were later declared liars," he said adding that they will not stop protesting based on any promises.

This comes after the rumours of withdrawing the protests were clarified by him, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat on Monday, saying that they had just resumed their respective jobs, but had not withdrawn from the stir.

"We have put everything at stake, and are ready to quit our government jobs if it becomes an obstacle in our agitation. It's not a big deal," he said.

On Anurag Thakur's allegation that the protesting wrestlers have been inviting political parties in the protest, Punia accused the government of misleading athletes.

"12 to 13 women had personally narrated their ordeal to him (Anurag), and he assured them that he would get an FIR filed against the accused...He said the committee was formed with our consent, then why did we immediately tweeted our objection? They didn't even consult us before announcing the committee," Punia added.