Will continue our fight till we get justice: Sakshi, Bajrang; rubbish reports of withdrawal from protest

Two days after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, protesting wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Monday said they have not gone back on the protest though they have resumed their duties in Railways.

Officials said Malik, Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who were the spearheads of the protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh who is facing sexual harassment allegations, have rejoined duty five days ago.

Reports of their rejoining duty led to rumours that they have withdrawn from the protest but the wrestlers called it "rumours". They also said reports about women wrestlers, including a minor, taking back the complaint were also "false.

The meeting of Punia, Sakshi and other wrestlers with Shah on Saturday late at night also triggered rumours. Details of what transpired in the meeting were not known.

The remarks by the wrestlers came after some TV channels reported that the wrestlers have rejoined duty and have withdrawn from the protest, at a time 'khap panchayats' have announced that it would hold meetings and gave an ultimatum to the Centre till June 9 to arrest Singh or face intensified protest.

"This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news," Malik tweeted.

Asked whether she has distanced herself from the protest by joining duty, she told reporters, "Let me make it clear, we are making our strategy to take our fight forward. We will ensure that there is no violence, how we can take the protest forward, we are working on that. I am an OSD in Railways first and I have a lot of responsibilities, so as long as we are making our strategy and not sitting on the protest, I will take care of my official duties."

Punia said the news is being spread to harm them. "We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn from the movement. The news of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," he added.

Asked about the meeting with Shah on Saturday, she said it was a normal conversation but no final solution has emerged. "Our stance will remain the same, arrest the accused. Vinesh, Bajrang and I are together in this fight and till we get justice, we will remain united," she said.