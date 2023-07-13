Tomato farmer murdered in Andhra Pradesh village

Tomato farmer murdered in Andhra Pradesh village

The farmer was said to have earned Rs 30 lakh by recently selling tomatoes in an agriculture market in view of the skyrocketing prices.

IANS
IANS, Amaravati,
  • Jul 13 2023, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 14:04 ist
Narem Rajasekhar Reddy (62) was found murdered on Wednesday in Bodumalladinne village of Madanapalle mandal. Credit: DH File Photo

A tomato farmer has been murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district by unidentified persons allegedly to rob him of the money he fetched by selling tomatoes following a big jump in its prices.

Narem Rajasekhar Reddy (62) was found murdered on Wednesday in Bodumalladinne village of Madanapalle mandal.

Police suspect that he was murdered on Tuesday night when he was going to the village to deliver milk. The assailants intercepted him, tied his hands and legs with silk thread and strangled him to death with a towel. The farmer was staying in an agriculture field away from the village.

His wife told police that some unidentified men had come to the farm on the pretext of buying tomatoes. They left the place after she told them that her husband had gone to the village.

The farmer was said to have earned Rs 30 lakh by recently selling tomatoes in an agriculture market in view of the skyrocketing prices. The murder is suspected to be linked to this.

Police said they were investigating the case from all angles.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Keshappa said four teams were constituted to solve the case.

Police deployed a sniffer dog as part of the investigation. The dog went up to the house of the victim from the scene of the crime.

Police suspect that three to four persons may have committed the murder.

Superintendent of Police Gangadhar Rao also visited the spot and spoke to the victim's family members. The farmer is survived by his wife and two daughters. Both the daughters are married and live in Bengaluru.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Andhra Pradesh
India News
tomatoes
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

Symphony of the night

Symphony of the night

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 