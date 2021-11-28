Tomato prices may stay high for another 2 months: Crisil

Tomato prices may stay high for more 2 months: Crisil

Ground surveys indicate that the situation is so grim in Karnataka that tomatoes are being sent from Maharashtra's Nashik

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 28 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 18:47 ist
Tomatoes account for 10 per cent of the total vegetable production in India. Credit: DH File Photo

Prices of staple vegetable tomato are likely to stay elevated for two more months, CRISIL said.

Tomatoes account for 10 per cent of the total vegetable production in India.

"With standing crops damaged by excess rains in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, which are key suppliers of tomato during October to December, supply is down materially," the rating agency said.

Ground surveys indicate that the situation is so grim in Karnataka that tomatoes are being sent from Maharashtra's Nashik, it added.

"Not surprisingly, prices of tomatoes have increased 142 per cent on-year as of November 25 and are expected to remain elevated for the next 45 to 50 days till the harvest from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan reach markets across the country beginning January."

In addition, prices of onion are expected to decline in the next 10 to 15 days when newly harvested produce reaches markets in northern India, it added.

"Transplanting was delayed in the key growing regions of Maharashtra because of deficit rains in August. That delayed arrivals in October, leading to a 65 per cent increase in onion prices compared with September," the agency said.

On the contrary, potato prices are likely to rise in the next couple of months as heavy rains may affect sowing and subsequently the yield, the agency said.

Tomato, onion, and potato are the three major vegetables consumed in the country.

