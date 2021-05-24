'Toolkit' row: Delhi Police sends notice to Twitter over 'Manipulated Media' tag

Delhi Police on Monday said that their special cell has sent a notice to Twitter in connection with a probe on the ‘Toolkit as manipulation media' matter. Recently, the Centre had objected to Twitter using the “Manipulated Media” tag for national spokesperson Sambit Patra's tweets on the 'toolkit' allegedly used by Congress to defame the Modi government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in its strongly worded communication asked Twitter to remove the ''Manipulated Media'' tag as the matter was pending before law enforcement agency.
The government also asked Twitter not to interfere in the investigation process.
"When the matter is pending before the law enforcement agency, Twitter unilaterally chose to go ahead and designate certain tweets as 'Manipulated', pending investigation. This action not only dilutes the credibility of Twitter but also puts a question mark on the status of Twitter as an “Intermediary”, the Government said in the communication.
More to follow...
