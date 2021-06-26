Top BJP leaders hold meeting at party headquarters

Top BJP leaders hold meeting at party headquarters

The ruling party leaders have been holding deliberations for some time over a number of issues

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2021, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 12:16 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda. Credit: PTI File Photo

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda, held a meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting, held at the party headquarters, was attended by several other senior leaders, including those handling organisational charges, sources said.

The ruling party leaders have been holding deliberations for some time over a number of issues, ranging from the Covid-19 vaccination exercise to various governance and political matters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also attended many meetings, which were held at his residence and attended by several Union ministers besides Nadda. 

Check out DH latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Amit Shah
Narendra Modi
J P Nadda

Related videos

What's Brewing

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

This discovery may add species to human family tree

This discovery may add species to human family tree

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

 