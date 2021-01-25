Tractor parade not to conquer Delhi but to win hearts of people: Farmers' unions

"Remember, our aim is not to conquer Delhi, but to win over the hearts of the people of this county."

This is the message the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers' protests at Delhi borders against the three contentious farm laws, to its supporters taking out the 'tractor parade' on Tuesday soon after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade.

With the Delhi Police permitting the protesters to enter Delhi from three border points in Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, the farmers' union leaders issued a detailed guideline for the protesters taking part in the tractor parade.

"We are about to make history. Never before in history have the people of this Republic been part of a parade of this nature on the Republic Day. Through this parade we have to tell the country and the world about our plight. We have to bring forth the truth about the three anti-farmer laws. We've to take care that this historical parade is not stained at any cost. Our victory lies in the parade being taken out in a very peaceful manner; without any unwanted events taking place," the Morcha said.

Emphasising that the route for the parade has been pre-decided and marked, the Morcha warned that any vehicle found deviating from the route will be acted against.

One of the first instructions given to the protesters was that they could only ride tractors with a maximum of five passengers and other vehicles with the national flag and farmers' organisation flags. No one should ride on the bonnet, bumper or roof of tractors or play music.

While trolleys are not allowed for those participating in the parade, trolleys with tableaux will be allowed.

The protesters should pack ration and water for 24 hours as well as winter clothing, as the organisers fear they may get stuck in traffic snarls.

Strict instructions have also gone to protesters not to carry any weapon or use banners with any provocative or negative slogans.

The parade will be led by farmers travelling in cars and no other vehicle should overtake that car. Volunteers in green jackets will provide assistance to those participating in the parade.

Tractors or any other vehicle halts "without any reason" would be removed from the parade and all vehicles will return to the starting point after completing the parade.

"Our intent is to gracefully carry out the parade and win hearts of our fellow citizens. The policemen are also part of us, we must not indulge in any quarrels. Representatives of all news channels must be respected. Please do not pollute the surroundings by throwing garbage on roads. You are kindly advised to carry a bag for disposal of waste," the Morcha said.

The Morcha also warned protesters against rumours and urged them not to fall prey to any unverified news. Use of any drugs before or during the parade is prohibited and any one found in possession or consuming drugs will be reported.

The organisers have also made arrangements with hospitals to deal with any medical emergency during the parade.

The Morcha has started a round-the-clock helpline (7428384230) for protesters to seek information and help before and during the protest. It also asked those participating in the parade to give a missed call on 8448385556.