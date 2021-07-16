Trains rescheduled, regulated after Konkan landslide

Trains rescheduled, regulated after landslide in Konkan coast

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 16 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 21:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Southern railway in consultation with Konkan railway has regulated or cancelled a few trains after the landslide near Kulshekar tunnel between Mangaluru and Thokur Friday morning.

The trains regulated include No.06071 Dadar-Tirunelveli weekly special which is regulated between Udupi and Thokur section for four hours.

Train No.06333 Veraval-Thiruvananthapuram central weekly special is regulated between Kumta and Thokur for four hours,according to a railway release.

Train No.01133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru junction special terminates at Surathkal.

Train No.01134 Mangaluru junction-Mumbai CSMT special is partially cancelled between Mangaluru junction and Surathkal and will start from Surathkal station on scheduled time.

Train No.02620 Mangaluru central-Lokmanya Tilak daily special has been fully cancelled.

The passengers booked on this train are being taken by road to Surathkal to board train No.01134 Mangaluru junction-Mumbai CSMT special which will start from Surathkal, the release said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Indian Railways

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

 