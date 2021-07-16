Trains rescheduled, regulated after landslide in Konkan coast

Southern railway in consultation with Konkan railway has regulated or cancelled a few trains after the landslide near Kulshekar tunnel between Mangaluru and Thokur Friday morning.
The trains regulated include No.06071 Dadar-Tirunelveli weekly special which is regulated between Udupi and Thokur section for four hours.
Train No.06333 Veraval-Thiruvananthapuram central weekly special is regulated between Kumta and Thokur for four hours,according to a railway release.
Train No.01133 Mumbai CSMT-Mangaluru junction special terminates at Surathkal.
Train No.01134 Mangaluru junction-Mumbai CSMT special is partially cancelled between Mangaluru junction and Surathkal and will start from Surathkal station on scheduled time.
Train No.02620 Mangaluru central-Lokmanya Tilak daily special has been fully cancelled.
The passengers booked on this train are being taken by road to Surathkal to board train No.01134 Mangaluru junction-Mumbai CSMT special which will start from Surathkal, the release said.
