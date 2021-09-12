Developing UP from Kolkata? Yogi draws flak for govt ad

Transforming UP from West Bengal? UP govt ad boasts of development with picture of Kolkata bridge

A print ad by the Yogi government showed a flyover from Kolkata, and was slammed for plaigarism

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 12 2021, 13:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 14:00 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

In preparation of next year's Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the face of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started cropping up in advertisements as the government boasts of development under the BJP government. But its latest advertisement in Sunday's Indian Express may have gone wrong.

The front page of The Sunday Express on September 12 shows a full-scape Adityanath waving, along with a flyover of a bridge and an industry site, with workers in orange construction hats pointing at the installation.

The picture lost its sheen when Twitter users pointed out that the flyover is not in Adityanath's state at all, but is in TMC-ruled Kolkata, West Bengal. The picture of the industry site was also found to be from a company called HSE Vision. 

A reverse image search on Google verifies this.

Accusing the Yogi government of plaigarism, many posted pictures of the front page on social media.

"Thuggy Yogi in his UP ads with Kolkata’s MAA flyover, our JW Marriott & our iconic yellow taxis!" TMC leader Mahua Moitra tweeted.

The Indian Express, later in a tweet, said it regretted the error and removed it from all its digital editions. " A wrong image was inadvertently included in the cover collage of the advertorial on Uttar Pradesh produced by the marketing department of the newspaper," the publication said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya in a retort to TMC said, "The chaps in TMC and assorted opposition jumped up and down in excitement as a result. Who will now compensate for killing their excitement? Double whammy this."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Yogi Adityanath
West Bengal
BJP
Uttar Pradesh
Kolkata
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

New FBI memo shows at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

New FBI memo shows at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

 