Transforming UP from West Bengal? UP govt ad boasts of development with picture of Kolkata bridge

In preparation of next year's Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the face of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started cropping up in advertisements as the government boasts of development under the BJP government. But its latest advertisement in Sunday's Indian Express may have gone wrong.

The front page of The Sunday Express on September 12 shows a full-scape Adityanath waving, along with a flyover of a bridge and an industry site, with workers in orange construction hats pointing at the installation.

The picture lost its sheen when Twitter users pointed out that the flyover is not in Adityanath's state at all, but is in TMC-ruled Kolkata, West Bengal. The picture of the industry site was also found to be from a company called HSE Vision.

A reverse image search on Google verifies this.

Thanks to UP CM for transforming West Bengal Flyover and transporting it to Uttar Pradesh even before he became CM of Uttar Pradesh. 👏👏🙏 pic.twitter.com/oT8jskwbvI — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 12, 2021

Accusing the Yogi government of plaigarism, many posted pictures of the front page on social media.

This is an open request by the UP govt to Mamata Banerjee to please take over UP because humse to na ho payega. pic.twitter.com/rpeYltKVtP — Shivam Vij 🇮🇳 (@DilliDurAst) September 12, 2021

Ajay Bisht is transforming Uttar Pradesh by using Bengal's Maa Flyover picture. This is what happens when you don't do any work, and only focus on anti Romeo squad, lynchings. pic.twitter.com/bzKpAppsJU — TMC For Tripura (@TMCforTripura) September 12, 2021

At the bottom of this adv by Ajay Bisht is shown a flyover. While Yogi uses Kolkata's infrastructure to highlight his work in UP,facts r loud&clear The photo used is of Maa Flyover, Kolkata,3rd Longest flyover in India. I hope Now Yogi doesn't change the name of kolkata to UP pic.twitter.com/oq0nNYBK1f — Vinay Kumar Dokania (@VinayDokania) September 12, 2021

Love the salute too!

Sieg Heil or Yogi Heil?

Or just inadvertent error by marketing dept? pic.twitter.com/DgXkDQPLZG — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) September 12, 2021

"Thuggy Yogi in his UP ads with Kolkata’s MAA flyover, our JW Marriott & our iconic yellow taxis!" TMC leader Mahua Moitra tweeted.

Thuggy Yogi in his UP ads with Kolkata’s MAA flyover, our JW Marriott & our iconic yellow taxis! Change your soul or at least your ad agency Gudduji! P.S. Looking forward to FIRs against me in Noida now :-) pic.twitter.com/I7TRUMvCjO — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 12, 2021

The Indian Express, later in a tweet, said it regretted the error and removed it from all its digital editions. " A wrong image was inadvertently included in the cover collage of the advertorial on Uttar Pradesh produced by the marketing department of the newspaper," the publication said.

BJP leader Amit Malviya in a retort to TMC said, "The chaps in TMC and assorted opposition jumped up and down in excitement as a result. Who will now compensate for killing their excitement? Double whammy this."