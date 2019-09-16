Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!' event, PM lauds special gesture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the "special gesture" of US President Donald Trump to join the Indian community programme in Houston signifies special friendship between the two countries.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said he looks forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming Trump at the programme.

A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA! Delighted that President @realDonaldTrump will join the community programme in Houston on the 22nd. Looking forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming him at the programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2019

The special gesture of President @realDonaldTrump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy. #HowdyModi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2019

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event to be held at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?', is a friendly greeting commonly used in southwestern United States.