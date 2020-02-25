Trump Visit Live: President Trump, First Lady pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Welcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India. On Day 2 of his visit, the US President received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He will then hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received US President Donald Trump with a bear hug. He also welcomed his wife Melania Trump. Namaste Trump event at Motera Stadium was held on Monday. After the mega event, The Trumps made a visit to Taj Mahal in Agra. Stay tuned for live updates from Trump's visit to India on Tuesday.