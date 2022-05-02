Two CRPF personnel injured in IED blast in Kashmir

Two paramilitary CRPF personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

Inspector General of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the blast took place as a joint team of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were conducting an area domination exercise in Larmoo area of Tral in Pulwama.

“A joint team of Police & CRPF were conducting area domination in 02 BP bankers during which a minor IED blast took place in Larmoo Tral, Awantipora. Two CRPF personnel got minor injuries. Our team retaliating and reinforcement sent alongwith senior officers,” a police spokesperson quoting the IGP, tweeted.

A senior police officer said the militants change their modus operandi every year. “The militant handlers across the border are desperate to boost the morale of their cadres and in coming months, more IED attacks may occur to inflict more causality on security forces and create news,” he said.

“A few IED experts from across the border have crossed over to Kashmir and joined the militants here to revitalise and use the deadly old technique of IED blasts,” the officer revealed.

On December 1 last year, a commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit, Yasir Parray, who was an IED expert, was killed along with a Pakistani terrorist in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama.

