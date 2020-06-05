Two die as part of old house collapses amid rains in UP

Two persons died and five others injured when the portico of an old house in Lalganj area here fell amid heavy rains, police said on Friday.
The incident took place on Thursday night, killing Bilkis (55) and Muni (50), said Superintendent of Police Dharmveer Singh.
The injured have been admitted to the local hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.
