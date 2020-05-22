Two girls found murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, police forms teams to crack case

Police said they have formed four teams to ascertain the identity of the girls whose bodies were found in a sugarcane field in Shamli district and nab the accused, officials said.
The bodies of the girls, aged 20 to 22 years, with injury marks were found in the sugarcane filed in Jaganpur village under Kairana police station limits on Wednesday, Station House Officer Yashpal Dhama said.
Four police teams under Circle Officer Pradeep Singh have been formed to crack the case, he said.
