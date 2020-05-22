Two girls found murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

Two girls found murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, police forms teams to crack case

PTI
PTI,
  • May 22 2020, 12:20 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 12:20 ist

Police said they have formed four teams to ascertain the identity of the girls whose bodies were found in a sugarcane field in Shamli district and nab the accused, officials said.

The bodies of the girls, aged 20 to 22 years, with injury marks were found in the sugarcane filed in Jaganpur village under Kairana police station limits on Wednesday, Station House Officer Yashpal Dhama said.

Four police teams under Circle Officer Pradeep Singh have been formed to crack the case, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Shamli
murder

What's Brewing

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 