Two militants killed, another surrenders in Kulgam in J-K

Two militants were killed by security forces while another surrendered after an encounter broke out in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
The gunbattle between the militants and security forces started in Chimmer village during a cordon and search operation launched by the law enforcement agencies in the area, the officials said.
Two ultras have been killed while one has laid down his arms, the officials said, adding further details were awaited.
