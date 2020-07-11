Two more Coivd-19 deaths take Jammu and Kashmir toll to 162

The death toll due to Covid-19 reached 162 in Jammu and Kashmir as two more patients, including a young lady, from the Valley died on Saturday morning, officials said.

The two patients, who died on Saturday, include a 24-year-old lady from Anantnag and a 77-year-old man from Srinagar, they said. The young lady from Anantnag died at SHMS hospital in Srinagar while the elderly man died at tertiary-care SKIMS hospital.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, medical superintendent at SMHS the lady, who was admitted on 3 July was suffering from hypertension and other ailments. "She died late Friday night,” he said and added she was referred from maternity LD hospital after she had a caesarean delivery.

The patient, Dr Choudhary said, died due to brain haemorrhage while her baby is fine.

Dr Farooq Jan, medical superintendent at SKIMS said the elderly man was on a ventilator in the IDB block and died at around 7:45 am. “The patient was a case of Carcinoma Urinary Bladder and was admitted with bilateral pneumonia with ARDS,” he said.

With these two deaths, the toll due to the virus has reached to 162, including 15 from Jammu region and 147 from Kashmir.

On Friday J&K recorded 387 new cases of Covid-19, which included security and police personnel. More than a month after J&K witnessed its highest single-day spike of cases on 7 June, when 620 were confirmed, 387 new cases became the second-highest rise for a day in the Union Territory.

In the past three weeks, more than 4000 new cases have been recorded in J&K. While the total number of cases was 5834 in J&K on 20 June, 20 days later, on Wednesday, the number of cases was 9888.