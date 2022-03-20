Uddhav rejects AIMIM alliance offer, says it's part of BJP's game plan to defame Shiv Sena's Hindutva agenda

Asserting that Shiv Sena is a "Hindutvavadi" party, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday rejected AIMIM's offer for an alliance calling it a "conspiracy" by the opposition BJP to defame the Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Addressing Shiv Sena MPs and other functionaries via video link, Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, dubbed Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM as the "B" team of BJP.

He lashed out at BJP, the former ally of Sena, on Hindutva and other issues and also referred to purported statements of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on V D Savarkar and Sangh's purported move to set up 'shakhas' in Muslim-dominated areas.

"The Shiv Sena will never ally with the AIMIM, which is the 'B' team of the BJP. The BJP is using Hindutva only for political gains," Thackeray alleged.

"Who has sought an alliance with the AIMIM? This is a game plan and conspiracy of the BJP. The AIMIM and the BJP have a tacit understanding. The BJP has ordered the AIMIM to defame the Shiv Sena, to raise questions on Shiv Sena's Hindutva. Accordingly, the AIMIM leaders are making the offer of alliance,” he claimed.

On Saturday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel caused a stir stating that his party can ally with the Shiv Sena-led MVA to prevent the BJP from coming to power, evoking sharp reactions from Sena.

Thackeray asked the Sena's rank and file to combat the BJP's approach of wanting to rule the entire country from the panchayat-level to the Parliament, which he said "portends dictatorship".

The Sena chief said the party will launch 'Shiv Sampark Mohim' from March 22 in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. He asked party leaders to highlight "the illusion and confusion" the BJP seeks to create in the minds of the people on various issues.

Taking a swipe at AIMIM, the Shiv Sena president said his party had never been associated with and will never be associated with those who bow before the grave of Aurangzeb.

“We will never ally with the AIMIM, not even when we are asleep. But I am sure the AIMIM's alliance offer has come from the BJP. Because, by now, the entire country has realised that the AIMIM is the 'B' team of the BJP,” Thackeray said.

He alleged that BJP was trying to divide votes and defame its political opponents using the AIMIM. Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP, but not with Hindutva. He accused the BJP of using Hindutva only for political gains.

“…We play politics for Hindutva. They are using Hindutva only for politics. This is the main difference between them and us,” he added.

On Saturday, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had termed Shiv Sena "Janab Sena" while responding to AIMIM's alliance offer to the Thackeray-led party. Responding to that jibe, Thackeray recalled that the BJP had formed a government with “pro-Pakistan” PDP in Jammu-Kashmir in 2015.

“The Sena cannot be as brazen as the BJP which had formed a government with the PDP…We will never go with the AIMIM even if we are going to obtain power by doing so,” he added.

Slamming BJP, he said, “Who had bowed before Jinnah's tomb in Pakistan? Looking at this black history of the Bhartiya Janata Party, still, we are calling them Bhartiya Janta Party and not Pakistan Janata Party. If we do something in connection with Muslims then it is your love for the country. But if we do something, then it is labelled 'deshdroh' (treason)”.

He wondered whether BJP can also be called Hizbul Janata Party for allying with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Thackeray said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had once stated that Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar "was not an enemy of Muslims" and that he had written ghazals in Urdu.

The Sena chief also referred to a media report about the RSS purportedly planning to set up shakhas (branches) in Muslim-dominated areas.

“Now, what are you going to do with these Muslims? Are you going to call RSS a Muslim Sangh or Musalman Sangh or Rashtriya Musalman Sangh? Will you also call Mohan Bhagwat a Khan or so?” Thackeray questioned.

He said the thinking of Sena and RSS about Hindutva “matches sometimes”.

Thackeray asked Sena leaders to politically destroy "neo-Hindus" who wear the burkha of Hindutva for politics.

The Sena chief said the BJP was following in the footsteps of Adolf Hitler and implementing its campaign machinery on the lines of the Nazi dictator.

He accused state governor B S Koshyari of “murdering democracy” by delaying approval to 12 names sent by the MVA to him to be appointed as MLCs from the governor's quota.

