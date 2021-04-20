UGC-NET exam postponed in view of Covid-19 situation

The revised dates for the exam will be announced later, at least 15 days before the examination

The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) scheduled to be held from May 2 to 17 has been postponed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday.

According to an order by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the revised dates for the exam will be announced later, at least 15 days before the examination.

"Keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of candidates and exam functionaries during Covid-19 outbreak, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams," Nishank tweeted.

"Looking at the present situation of the Covid-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the UGC-NET exam," the order by the NTA stated. 

